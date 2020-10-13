Royal Fund Management LLC Has $8.54 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,828 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,954,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,237,000 after buying an additional 88,749 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 54,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,692. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

