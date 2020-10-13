Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,124,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after buying an additional 1,957,149 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,304,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after buying an additional 1,712,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,332,000 after buying an additional 1,489,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.17. 214,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717,117. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

