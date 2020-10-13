Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 250.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,773,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 55,538 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,648,000 after buying an additional 421,808 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,047,000 after buying an additional 76,758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 409,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 69,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VOX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.65. 3,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,276. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.62. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $111.50.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.