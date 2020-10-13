Royal Fund Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $136.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,015. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.33.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,658 shares of company stock worth $3,151,072. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

