Royal Fund Management LLC Makes New $962,000 Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 708.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crowdstrike by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.56. 141,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.12 and a beta of 1.03. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $153.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.16.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Crowdstrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $3,092,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 212,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $27,037,569.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 976,562 shares of company stock worth $117,307,424 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

