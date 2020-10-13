Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 6,464 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.3% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.97. 353,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,970,498. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

