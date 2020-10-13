Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 9,538 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. CX Institutional boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 45,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 513,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 25,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.46. 148,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,030,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

