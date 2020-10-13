Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.2% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after buying an additional 1,058,362 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,476,000 after buying an additional 1,194,856 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.70. The company had a trading volume of 72,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $176.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.67.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

