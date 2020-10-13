Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryerson by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ryerson by 18.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 670,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 254,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ryerson by 55.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 93,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $293.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.00 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryerson will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

