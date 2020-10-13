Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

NYSE:RHP traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $42.32. 241,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,035. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.42. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($1.70). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

