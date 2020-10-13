Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.
NYSE:RHP traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $42.32. 241,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,035. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.42. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.
