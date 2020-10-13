Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share by the energy company on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by 56.1% over the last three years.

Shares of SBR stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $432.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.71. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 766.30% and a net margin of 93.34%. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

