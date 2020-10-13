Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SAFT stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.28. Safety Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.35). Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $207.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg acquired 1,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.93 per share, with a total value of $135,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $277,620. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

