Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SFRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

