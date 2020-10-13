Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sampo Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $21.25. 24,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,774. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

