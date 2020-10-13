Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Asana has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $29.96.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,116.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asana stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

