Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

SAR has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.13.

NYSE SAR opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.26%.

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,368.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,702,629.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $139,500. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,441,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 95,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $748,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

