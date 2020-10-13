Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.42.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Schneider National by 3.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $539,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 62,570 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

