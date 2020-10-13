Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,536.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 113,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 115,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.91. 14,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,294. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

