Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,778,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,736 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,349,000 after purchasing an additional 219,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $18,851,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,459,207 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,103,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,359. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95.

