Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) is Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 3.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11,129.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,314,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $36.69. 6,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,213. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.