Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 839,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,765,000 after buying an additional 145,889 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7,567.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $58.54. The stock had a trading volume of 42,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,236. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84.

