Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Increased by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 23.1% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $58,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,258,000 after purchasing an additional 482,643 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 109,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 58,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $853,000.

SCHX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.70. 8,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,987. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

