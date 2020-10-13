Scotiabank Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$450.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$398.00 to C$438.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$391.58.

CP opened at C$412.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$252.00 and a 12-month high of C$412.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$396.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$355.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion and a PE ratio of 24.34.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 15.9597011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

