SCRIV NETWORK Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $14,265.89 and $17.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

