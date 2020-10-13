SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SEGRO alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEGXF. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.