SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,403. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.