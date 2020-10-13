Semux (SEM) Price Reaches $0.0118 on Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 66.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $149,861.83 and approximately $170,429.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Semux has traded down 64.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00023051 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020758 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002820 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000355 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000083 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

