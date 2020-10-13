Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Holdings Decreased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International accounts for approximately 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

SCI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

