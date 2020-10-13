ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SFBS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.26. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,294 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $126,555.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $251,183.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,964,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $773,794. 10.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,952,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,709,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 385,740 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth $3,225,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 77.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74,259 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 66,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.