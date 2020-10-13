Shivom Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Coinsuper, DDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00041366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $547.88 or 0.04814081 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031937 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

OMX is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

