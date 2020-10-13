SHPING (SHPING) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, SHPING has traded flat against the US dollar. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $27,984.58 and $1.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00270911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00097873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00036786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.01497220 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00155498 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,476,688,680 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

