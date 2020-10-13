Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

SIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.42.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $220.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.85. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Sientra had a negative net margin of 140.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.33%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Sientra will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

