SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.69. 1,000,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.

