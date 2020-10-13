SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOUHY. Societe Generale began coverage on SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

