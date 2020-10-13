Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stake Reduced by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,579 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,643 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.08% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. 323,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,335,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.52. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

