SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.00

SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 64964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The company has a market cap of $1.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50.

About SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

