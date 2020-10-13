Sparkle Loyalty Tops One Day Trading Volume of $557,675.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002203 BTC on major exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $751,932.03 and $557,675.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00266872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00098554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01471742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00155007 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,969,468 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

Sparkle Loyalty Token Trading

Sparkle Loyalty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

