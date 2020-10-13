SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 36.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 126.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

DIA stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $287.43. 207,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.51 and a 200-day moving average of $258.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

