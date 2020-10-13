SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

GLD traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, reaching $177.89. 398,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,237,501. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.70 and its 200-day moving average is $170.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

