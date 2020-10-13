SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 42.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of GLD traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.71. The company had a trading volume of 346,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,237,501. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

