SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.56% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,820,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,826. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $64.57 and a twelve month high of $99.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.23.

