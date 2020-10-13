SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 37,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,851. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

