SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.4% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $16,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 710,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 128,151 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 36,275 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. 39,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,851. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

