SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $97.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,617. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.85.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

