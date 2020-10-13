Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.50

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

