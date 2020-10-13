Spectrum Price Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $12,235.41 and approximately $7,579.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00437461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

