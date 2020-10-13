Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAVE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,712,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,266 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,721 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4,819.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 509,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 499,233 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 303,495 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,820,000 after buying an additional 284,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.