Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

SRC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.06. 333,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,897. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 106.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

