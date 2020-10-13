Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Reduced by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $213,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,614 shares in the company, valued at $27,008,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $211,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,656 shares of company stock worth $18,856,518. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.66. 36,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 1.55. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.59.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

