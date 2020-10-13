SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.56. 491,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.51. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $3,177,524.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,559,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451 over the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,780.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 75,324 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

